WWE is looking to broaden their horizons and allow fans of all backgrounds to enjoy their classic pay-per-views. WWE Network News is reporting that Spanish and German commentary tracks are now included as an option when watching numerous pay-per-views of the past.

The list of pay-per-views ranges from In Your House #1 in 1995 until Hell In A Cell in 2015, and it even includes the infamous ECW December To Dismember event from 2006.

The full list of pay-per-views receiving the new commentary tracks can be seen below:

* 05/14/1995 In Your House #1

* 07/23/1995 In Your House #2

* 09/24/1995 In Your House #3

* 12/17/1995 In Your House #5

* 02/18/1996 In Your House #6

* 04/28/1996 In Your House – Good Friends, Better Enemies

* 06/23/1996 King of the Ring 1996

* 07/21/1996 In Your House – International Incident

* 09/22/1996 In Your House – Mind Games

* 10/20/1996 In Your House – Buried Alive

* 12/15/1996 In Your House – It's Time!



* 02/16/1997 In Your House – Final Four

* 04/20/1997 In Your House – Revenge of the Taker

* 05/11/1997 In Your House – A Cold Day in Hell

* 07/06/1997 In Your House – Canadian Stampede

* 09/07/1997 In Your House – Ground Zero

* 09/27/1998 Breakdown 1998

* 05/20/2001 Judgment Day 2001

* 04/21/2002 Backlash 2002

* 05/19/2002 Judgment Day 2002

* 12/15/2002 Armageddon 2002

* 04/27/2003 Backlash 2003

* 05/18/2003 Judgment Day 2003

* 06/15/2003 Bad Blood 2003

* 12/14/2003 Armageddon 2003

* 05/16/2004 Judgment Day 2004

* 06/13/2004 Bad Blood 2004

* 06/27/2004 Great American Bash 2004

* 12/12/2004 Armageddon 2004

* 05/01/2005 Backlash 2005

* 07/24/2005 Great American Bash 2005

* 12/18/2005 Armageddon 2005

* 04/30/2006 Backlash 2006

* 07/23/2006 Great American Bash 2006

* 11/05/2006 Cyber Sunday 2006

* 12/03/2006 ECW December to Dismember 2006

* 12/17/2006 Armageddon 2006

* 04/29/2007 Backlash 2007

* 07/22/2007 Great American Bash 2007

* 10/28/2007 Cyber Sunday 2007

* 12/16/2007 Armageddon 2007

* 04/27/2008 Backlash 2008

* 07/20/2008 Great American Bash 2008

* 10/26/2008 Cyber Sunday 2008

* 12/14/2008 Armageddon 2008

* 04/26/2009 Backlash 2009

* 06/07/2009 Extreme Rules 2009

* 06/28/2009 The Bash 2009

* 09/13/2009 Breaking Point 2009

* 10/04/2009 Hell in a Cell 2009

* 10/25/2009 Bragging Rights 2009

* 02/21/2010 Elimination Chamber 2010

* 04/25/2010 Extreme Rules 2010

* 06/20/2010 Fatal 4 Way 2010

* 10/03/2010 Hell in a Cell 2010

* 10/24/2010 Bragging Rights 2010

* 02/20/2011 Elimination Chamber 2011

* 05/01/2011 Extreme Rules 2011

* 06/19/2011 Capitol Punishment 2011

* 10/02/2011 Hell in a Cell 2011

* 02/19/2012 Elimination Chamber 2012

* 04/29/2012 Extreme Rules 2012

* 10/28/2012 Hell in a Cell 2012

* 02/17/2013 Elimination Chamber 2013

* 05/19/2013 Extreme Rules 2013

* 06/16/2013 Payback 2013

* 10/06/2013 Battleground 2013

* 10/27/2013 Hell in a Cell 2013

* 02/23/2014 Elimination Chamber 2014

* 05/04/2014 Extreme Rules 2014

* 06/01/2014 Payback 2014

* 07/20/2014 Battleground 2014

* 10/26/2014 Hell in a Cell 2014

* 02/22/2015 Fastlane 2015

* 04/26/2015 Extreme Rules 2015

* 05/17/2015 Payback 2015

* 05/31/2015 Elimination Chamber 2015

* 07/19/2015 Battleground 2015

* 10/25/2015 Hell in a Cell 2015