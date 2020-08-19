- WWE has released never-before-seen footage from filming of the backyard barbecue commercial for the 2006 SummerSlam pay-per-view. You can see the behind-the-scenes video above.

The commercial featured several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars - DX, John Cena, Trish Stratus, Chris Masters, Edge, Batista, Candice Michelle, Kane, Viscera, Mark Henry, Mickie James, Bobby Lashley, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Jonathan Coachman, Tatanka, Fit Finlay, The Spirit Squad, Big Show, Carilto, and Booker T, among others.

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been announced for this week's "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves. This will be McIntyre's second appearance on the show. Below is WWE's announcement for the episode:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre drops in on WWE After the Bell before SummerSlam Just days before defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre joins Corey Graves on a must-listen episode of WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts. McIntyre last appeared on WWE ATB this past January, and much has changed for the Scottish Superstar – not to mention the world. In an in-depth interview, McIntyre describes finding new ways to connect with his fans during challenging times, the lessons he has learned as WWE's standard-bearer and what he expects from this Sunday's WWE Title clash with The Legend Killer at The Biggest Event of the Summer. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

- WWE Shop has released a t-shirt with Mandy Rose's new look on it and the WWE website has released a new photo shoot to show off Rose's new look. The t-shirt refers to the SmackDown Superstar as "God's Greatest Soccer Mom," an apparent reference to the new hairstyle.

Rose will face Sonya Deville in a Hair vs. Hair match at Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. You can see WWE's related tweets below: