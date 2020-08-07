There is said to be a lot of unhappiness within the company over WWE NXT losing the weekly ratings battle to AEW Dynamite.

It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while nobody will publicly say it, there are a lot of people who are not happy with the brand losing most weeks.

It looks like there may be a focus on improving the NXT product as there have been recent changes made to the creative team.

It was reported last Friday, via PWInsider, that WWE recently hired two or three writers to work on the NXT creative team. The Observer reported an update this week and noted that NXT has always had its own writers, but there were main roster writers who were also helping write NXT. Since the brand moved to the USA Network back in September, NXT has been given three exclusive writers and now they have five. Three writers were moved from the main writing team to NXT last fall, and now they have the two new hires.

The Observer added that one of the two new NXT writers is a former writer who was brought back to the company. The other was someone who worked the main roster writing team and is now only working NXT.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

