Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Pat McAfee and Adam Cole continue their rivalry

* NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match

* Shane Thorne vs. Bronson Reed

* NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defend against Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish

* Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai

* Triple Threat Qualifier for North American Title Ladder Match at Takeover: Ridge Holland vs. Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan