- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package.

- We're live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The crowd of developmental trainees cheer behind the Plexiglas barrier.

Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

We go right to the ring as Karrion Kross is out with Scarlett. Mauro Ranallo welcomes us and he's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, from their homes. Mauro welcomes the newest member of the NXT broadcast team - Vic Joseph. Danny Burch is out and he's ready to fight.

The bell rings after Burch immediately demands it, and they go at it with Burch attacking. Kross sends him to the corner as Scarlett looks on from ringside. Burch turns it right back around and unloads with strikes. Kross keeps fighting but Burch clotheslines him to the floor and follows. Kross turns it around on the floor, lifts Burch up and yells at him, then launches him to the floor. The referee counts.

Kross brings it back in and taunts Burch while working him over. Kross with a big Exploder suplex. Burch turns it around in the corner and hits a missile dropkick for a pop. The crowd of developmental trainees chants "Danny!" but Kross launches him again. Kross with a big forearm. Burch comes back with a German and a clothesline for a close 2 count.

Kross powers up out of a submission and nails a big Doomsday Saito suplex. Kross continues dominating Burch now, talking trash while keeping him down. Kross applies the Kross Jacket choke from behind now, asking him if he remembers this from last week. The referee calls the match as Burch fades.

Winner: Karrion Kross

- After the match, Scarlett joins Kross in the ring as the music hits. The music of NXT Champion Keith Lee quickly interrupts. Lee marches to the ring with a clipboard in hand. Kross and Scarlett quickly leave the ring. Lee isn't surprised by Kross leaving. Lee cuts a promo and calls Kross a little b---h. Lee says Kross doesn't want to face him so he begged and pleaded with NXT General Manager William Regal, promising not to put his hands on Kross until the "Takeover: XXX" event. Lee says he and Regal have signed the contract, now he needs Kross' punk ass to put his name on it. Lee tosses the contract to the floor and Scarlett picks it up. She brings it to Kross, who is staring Lee down. Kross signs it while staring Lee down. Scarlett walks the contract back over to the apron, kisses it and then slides it into Lee. Scarlett stares Lee down and he stares back at them. Scarlett walks back to Kross as Lee picks the contract up from the mat. He opens it up and a flame explodes in his face. Lee goes down and there's chaos now. Referees and medics hit the ring to tend to Lee as he yells in pain. Scarlett stands with Kross and smirks. Lee goes to the floor with the officials, yelling Kross' name. They escort Lee to the back but he just wants Kross. They put a towel over Lee's face and continue walking him through the backstage area. Lee says he's fine.

Drake Maverick vs. Killian Dain

The screen splits with the scene backstage and Drake Maverick making his way to the ring as Alicia Taylor does introductions. Killian Dain is out next.

Mauro says we will continue to monitor the "scary situation" with Lee. Drake and Dain face off in the ring now. Drake strikes but it does nothing. Dain fights and Drake takes it to the corner. We go to commercial as the screen splits again. Lee is shown being walked to an ambulance in the back. Dain beats Drake around the ring.

Back from the break and we see Lee being taken away in an ambulance. We also see The Undisputed Era arriving in the back. Drake nails a dive to the floor on Dain now. Drake brings it back in and comes off the top. The Undisputed Era suddenly hits the ring. Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong unload on Drake and Dain. They send Drake to the floor and keep attacking Dain. Cole superkicks him.

Cole takes the mic and addresses Pat McAfee. Cole says he knows McAfee is watching, so shut your stupid mouth and listen. Cole rants about McAfee coming to his world and play wrestling. Cole says McAfee kicked him while he was down with his hands behind him. He goes on running McAfee down and dares him to show up next week. If McAfee shows up, Cole says he will look him in his face and tell him that he's going to whoop his ass at Takeover. When it's too late, McAfee will realize that there's nothing he can do about it. And that's undisputed, he says. The Undisputed Era stands tall in the ring as their music hits.

- We see what happened last week with Legado del Fantasma and Breezango. Tyler Breeze will face Santos Escobar tonight. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Kushida cuts a promo in Japanese to hype tonight's Triple Threat qualifier for the Ladder Match at Takeover. He says it's time for Kushida to taste gold.

Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze

We go back to the ring and out first comes Tyler Breeze. His Breezango partner Fandango is nowhere to be seen and Breeze is all business this week. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma for this non-title match - NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Escobar sends Wilde and Mendoza back to the back. Escobar rushes the ring and stares Breeze down. The bell rings and Breeze unloads to start. Escobar fights back and beats Breeze down, kicking and stomping now. Breeze fights back but Escobar beats him down again. Escobar goes on and hits a big dropkick. Escobar keeps the assault going, taunting Breeze while he's down now.

The crowd tries to rally but Escobar keeps control. Breeze comes back with a kick to stun Escobar. Escobar goes out for a breather. Breeze follows but Escobar levels him and takes the knee out. Escobar drops Breeze over the edge of the apron and delivers a clothesline. Escobar stands tall and talks some trash as we go back to commercial.