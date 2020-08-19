Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

- Tonight's "Takeover: XXX" go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with Mauro Ranallo welcoming us. He's joined by Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The NXT developmental trainees cheer behind the Plexiglas barrier.

Second Chance Qualifier for Takeover: Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland

We go to our first of two Second Chance Qualifiers as Johnny Gargano comes out with wife Candice LeRae. NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland is out next. The winner of this match will earn the 4th spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Takeover on Saturday. We see ladders around the ringside area.

Gargano talks some trash as they size each other up, saying Holland doesn't belong here. Holland uses his power to take control to start. Gargano tries to fight but Ridge launches him and hits a big shoulder, sending him out to the floor. Holland follows, yelling at Gargano. Gargano runs back in and then launches him out over the top. Ridge catches him but ends up getting rocked following a distraction. Gargano turns it around and brings it back in but Holland nails a European uppercut. Holland works on the arm and levels Gargano with another clothesline.

Holland keeps control and works Gargano over int he corner. Holland whips Gargano across the ring and he hits hard in the corner, falling to the apron. Holland continues to dominate as LeRae looks on. Gargano takes Holland down into a submission, focusing on the leg now. Holland fights out with big heel strikes to break the hold. Holland shoves Gargano into the corner but then misses a running knee strike. Holland falls out to the floor and Gargano nails a suicide dive, sending Holland backwards. We go to commercial with Gargano getting up first.