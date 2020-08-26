Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network opens up with a look back at last Saturday's NXT "Takeover: XXX" event.

- We're live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as the unique entrance starts up for new NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The developmental trainees boo some from behind the Plexiglas barrier.

Kross, wearing a suit, takes the mic and says he told us, over and over, that he would be champion. He warned us that everyone would suffer, and he kept good on his word at "Takeover: XXX" when he ripped the NXT Title off Keith Lee's carcass. Scarlett looks on with the title over her shoulder. Kross says his shoulder is separated and he's in searing pain but he loves it, it brings him life. However, he's a realist and understands the reality of the situation - there's no way they will let him defend the NXT Title in this condition.

Kross takes the belt and looks at it. He says on the path there are obstacles but for him, the obstacles are the path. Kross lays the title down on the mat as smoke billows around it. Scarlett places an hourglass next to it as the crowd boos. Kross says let this be a warning - this changes absolutely nothing. Doomsday is still coming because no matter when the time is told, everybody pays the toll, and God help the obstacles that will be in his path. Tick tock. Scarlett turns the hourglass upside down and the sand begins to fall as the music starts up. Kross and Scarlett head to the stage as the ring fills with smoke. They stare back at the title, which is now under a spotlight in the ring with the hourglass, and then make their exit.

- Vic Joseph is at ringside. He welcomes former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett to the announce table, for guest commentary this week. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is joining them from home again this week.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Breezango vs. Imperium

We go back to the ring and out comes Breezango - Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Alicia Taylor does the introductions. We see how Breezango earned this title shot by winning the Triple Threat on Saturday's Takeover Pre-show. Out next are the NXT Tag Team Champions - Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium.

Imperium poses but they're attacked from behind by Breezango before the bell hits. The referee restores order and the bell rings. Fandango starts with Aichner. They trade holds and in comes Barthel to take over on Fandango, grounding him by his arm. Fandango turns it around and waits for Barthel to get up as we go to commercial.