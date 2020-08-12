There was said to be a scary moment at Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University, during a match that was being taped for next week.

The incident happened during the Second Chance Qualifier between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland, according to POST Wrestling. The match was stopped after Gargano reportedly took a scary landing on his head.

The action was stopped as several officials came out and entered the ring to check on Gargano, including WWE Hall of Famers & NXT Producers Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

The match re-started and was completed, and it was speculated that the bout should look fine on TV as they will be able to edit. It was noted by one source that Gargano took the time to apologize to everyone for causing a delay in the taping.

Gargano was said to be OK, so it looks like he was not injured, but that hasn't been confirmed. A post-match follow-up revealed that Gargano appeared to be OK several minutes after the match ended. He was checked on by officials after the bump and they were planning to do another check-up after it was over.

As noted, next Wednesday's NXT episode will feature two Second Chance Qualifiers - Gargano vs. Holland and Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream. The two winners will join Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes and Damian Priest in the 5-man Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at "Takeover: XXX" on Saturday, August 22.

