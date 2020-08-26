Tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature fallout from the "Takeover: XXX" event.

New NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett will open tonight's show. There will also be two title matches - Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, and Breezango vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium.

Below is the line-up for tonight's show:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett open the show

* NXT North American Champion Damian Priest appears

* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

* Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

* Breezango vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

