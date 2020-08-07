As noted, this past Monday's WWE RAW saw a concept premiere called "RAW Underground". The segment, described as the new brainchild of Shane McMahon, was located in a cluttered warehouse at an undisclosed location. There, "shoot-style" fights were conducted featuring one referee in the ring while two competitors went at it in a street style fight, but they were worked similar to how WWE matches are.

WWE NXT star Xia Li seems to be a fan of this new idea, as she has taken to her social media account to express personal interest in RAW Underground.

"I think the Raw Underground is perfect fit for me. Do you agree?#spicy #RAW," Xia tweeted out.

Xia is a lifelong combat-sports athlete, particularly in the martial art of wushu. She became a part of WWE's developmental system in 2017 after impressing judges during her tryout in Shanghai, China.

Later that year, Li was one of the competitors in the first-ever Mae Young Classic women's tournament. She became the first Chinese woman to ever compete in a WWE ring with her appearance on the show.

Xia would go on to regularly appear on NXT live events, and she was also featured in the second Mae Young Classic tournament. She has appeared on WWE's main roster twice in both the 2019 and 2020 women's Royal Rumble matches.

You can see Xia's full tweet below: