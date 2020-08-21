- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of a few up & coming WWE NXT talents giving predictions for Saturday's "Takeover: XXX" event. The video features EJ Nduka, Emily Andzulis, Omari Palmer, Rita Reis, Briana Brandy, and Jessi Kamea.

- WWE continues to trademark various Superstar names from NXT and NXT UK. On Thursday, August 13 they filed to trademark the following names: Primate Jay Melrose, Wild Boar, Malcolm Bivens, Mercedes Martinez, Raquel Gonzalez.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for each of these names:

- The official NXT UK Twitter account has posted a new hype video for the women's division, looking at several potential contenders to NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray. You can see that promo below. The NXT UK brand has not had a lot of new content since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but it's been rumored that the brand will resume somewhat normal operations soon.

The video features Dani Luna, Amale, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Candy Floss, Nina Samuels, Xia Brookside, Aoife Valkyrie, and Piper Niven. Toni Storm is not featured because she is unable to challenge for the title as long as Ray is the champion.