For the second week in a row, WWE NXT aired with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite last night with the fallout from last Saturday's "Takeover: XXX" event.

NXT drew 824,000 viewers on the USA Network last night, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3.4% from last week's 853,000 viewers.

This is the second-best NXT viewership of 2020, and the seventh-best audience of all-time.

This was the fifth time that NXT has aired without competition from AEW since moving to the USA Network last fall. The first two episodes were September 18, which drew 1.179 million viewers, and September 25, which drew 1.006 million viewers. The Christmas 2019 episode on December 2015 also aired with no AEW competition, drawing 831,000 viewers. Last week's show drew 853,000 viewers and this week's show dropped to 824,000.

This week's show ranked #83 in viewership and #24 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #64 on the Cable Top 150 and #23 in viewership.

NXT drew a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week. Last week's show also drew a 0.24 in the same demo.

The 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic is tied with three other shows, last week, the January 22 and February 12 episodes, to be the second-best rating in that demo this year, behind the February 19 episode that drew a 0.25 rating.

FOX News Channel's Republican National Convention coverage at 10pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.80 rating, with 6.973 million viewers. Hannity on FOX topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.088 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.74 rating in the key demo.

America's Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership for the third week in a row, with an average of 4.998 million viewers. Big Brother also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.1 rating for the fourth week in a row.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 853,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

August 26 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (No AEW competition)

September 1 Episode: (Tuesday Airing)

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)

July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)

July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)

July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Airing)

August 27 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode