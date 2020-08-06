Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole is now official for the WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" event.

As noted before at this link, Triple H and Cole have both called out McAfee following last night's punt kick to Cole at the end of NXT on the USA Network. Triple H even appeared on ESPN this morning to challenge McAfee to wrestle Cole at Takeover. McAfee has now accepted, and WWE has confirmed the match for SummerSlam Weekend. The mini-feud between Cole and the former NFL punter actually began back in 2018 at a NXT live event.

McAfee released a Twitter video this afternoon, seen below, where he accepted the challenge.

"I kicked @AdamColePro's head off of his body last night on #WWENXT. I didn't want to do it, I HAD to do it. He ASSAULTED me with a bottle. Then I got physically kicked out of the building by @TripleH. Never thought this is how a honeymoon was supposed to go but BREAKING NEWS," he wrote as the caption to the video.

The 30th NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will likely take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Below is the current Takeover card, along with McAfee's full tweet and WWE's announcement on the match:

NXT Title Match

Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)

[Rumored Match]

NXT Women's Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Kushida or Cameron Grimes or Mystery Opponent vs. 2 Superstars TBD (Finn Balor or Johnny Gargano or Ridge Holland or TBD)

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

