WWE on-air personality Alyse Ashton made her main roster pay-per-view debut at Sunday's Payback event from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Ashton interviewed Matt Riddle in a backstage segment before his singles win over King Baron Corbin. She also tried to interview him after the loss, but Corbin beat him down.

Ashton (Alyse Zwick) was hired back in October 2019 and made her SmackDown debut earlier this year on the January 17 episode, for a backstage segment with Sheamus and Shorty G. She has continued to host "This Week In WWE" with Scott Stanford on the WWE Network, and a few other minor shows.

Alyse is an actress, TV news personality/host, and an Emmy-nominated traffic reporter for FOX5 in New York City, where she is from. She also works as a host for the NHL's New York Islanders team.

There is no word yet on if Alyse will be brought back to SmackDown now that she was used for Payback, but we will keep you updated. Charly Caruso and Kayla Braxton also made on-air appearances at the Payback pay-per-view and Kickoff pre-show, and Sarah Schreiber helped with some of the post-show interviews.

Stay tuned for updates on Ashton's WWE status. Below are a few shots of Alyse from Payback:

Matt Riddle en interview. Il dit qu'il est tjrs motivé, le king of Bro va prendre le trone du king.

Alyse Ashton lui demande de réagir sur le tweet de Corbin disant qu'il est un perdant même à la maison.



Il ne dit rien et part#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/JfIcez9KmF — Generation NT1 Catch Attack (@GenerationNT1) August 30, 2020

Alyse Ashton, nova entrevistadora dos bastidores, entrevista Matt Riddle.



Riddle promete que vai acabar com King Corbin hoje.#WWEPayback



Cobertura: https://t.co/S5jMKU7yGQ pic.twitter.com/XhuRBZnWji — Wrestlemaníacos (@wrestlemaniacos) August 30, 2020