WWE has announced on Twitter, Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott vs. Peyton Royce & Billie Kay for tomorrow's WWE Payback pre-show. The pre-show starts at 6 p.m. ET.

The promotion tweeted, "The next chapter in the heated rivalry between @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RubyRiottWWE and @PeytonRoyceWWE & @BillieKayWWE will be written when they clash during the #WWEPayback #Kickoff, TOMORROW NIGHT at 6 ET/3 PT! https://ms.spr.ly/6017TSIa1"

Peyton Royce did comment about her upcoming match.

She tweeted, "Ooh! When we Clash Yeah, when we show @YaOnlyLivvOnce that troll @RubyRiottWWE's true colors. She cannot be trusted! Save yourself the embarrassment for the second time Liv Face throwing a kiss Also, I'm like 100% sure @BillieKayWWE & I have updated pics. In the same gear. But that's ok"

Bayley also tweeted that whichever team wins the match, she and Sasha will take the winners. Before that ever happens, Bayley and Sasha will be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

"We'll take the winners," wrote Bayley.

Below is the updated card for WWE Payback:

* Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott vs. Peyton Royce & Billie Kay (Pre-show)

* Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman (WWE Universal Championship (No Holds Barred Match)

* Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

* Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE US Championship)

* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

* Matt Riddle vs. "King" Baron Corbin

* Big E vs. Sheamus



