WWE's latest Signature Series title replica pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

The $499 replica is a reproduction of the Attitude Era version of the WWE Intercontinental Title that The Ninth Wonder of the World once held. It includes a custom nameplate with six Swarovski crystals. The strap features studs in homage to Chyna's ring gear, with her logo and nickname. The belt includes 5mm thick plates and weighs over 6 pounds.

WWE previously released Signature Series Championship replicas for several Hall of Famers and Legends - Eddie Guerrero, Triple H, The Rock, John Cena, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin.

Below is WWE's announcement on the new Chyna replica and a look at the belt:

New Chyna Signature Series Title Celebrates The Ninth Wonder of the World Of all the wonders of the world, perhaps none shone as brightly as Chyna. The new Chyna Signature Series Championship Title available at WWEShop.com commemorates the trailblazing accomplishments and lasting legacy of this history-making WWE Legend. Chyna was the first woman to hold the Intercontinental Title, a feat which she accomplished twice in her storied career. Fittingly, the main plate of this new replica is a reproduction of the Attitude Era version of that Championship complete with her custom nameplate and adorned with six Swarovski crystals. The strap is studded in homage to her iconic ring gear with her logo and nickname "The Ninth Wonder of the World" emblazoned across it. This title weighs more than six pounds and features five millimeter thick plates. Chyna's accomplishments or impact cannot be overstated. Boldly treading into territories previously unknown for female Superstars, Chyna broke as many gender barriers as she did bodies. Known for her unbelievable strength, the late WWE Women's Champion blazed a trail unlike anyone in WWE history. Celebrate this spectacular career with a truly special title. Perfect for any fan of the Attitude Era or this amazing Legend, you can get yours by heading to WWEShop.com today!