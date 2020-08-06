WWE Producer Pat Buck took to Twitter today to let fans know about his history in the pro wrestling business. Buck has been featured for the past two weeks in the current Nia Jax storyline on RAW.

"Appreciate all the [heart emoji] from RAW Monday, and even all of the many comments asking 'who are you?' When I see something I'm not familiar with during something I enjoy (e.g. a marvel movie) I look it up so I can gain some insight. The backstories make for a higher level of appreciation," he wrote. "So if you're a wrestling expert, critic, or devoted fan and don't care to know about my nineteen year plight as a wrestler, promoter, trainer, agent then perhaps you're not as knowledgeable as you pretend to be....but it's still nice to meet ya anyway!"

"Hi, I'm Pat buck...WWE Official."

Buck took a Samoan Drop two weeks ago on RAW when breaking up a brawl between Jax and Shayna Baszler. Jax was issued a storyline fine for that incident. Jax and Buck returned to the ring this week, but Jax insulted him and attacked instead of apologizing. That segment saw Buck issue a storyline indefinite suspension to Jax, without pay.

Buck was hired to work behind-the-scenes by WWE in August 2019. He's been in the business since 2003, and was a co-owner of the popular Pro Wrestling Syndicate indie promotion. He also founded and operates the WrestlePro indie promotion, and the Create-A-Pro school with Bryan Myers (Curt Hawkins).

