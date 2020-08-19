Several older documentaries focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart have been quietly removed from the WWE Network.

There's no word yet on what led to the removals, but PWInsider points to how the documentaries may have been pulled if they featured footage of The Hitman from his Stampede Wrestling days. While WWE owns the Stampede Wrestling tape library, Hart owns the rights to his matches from that library as he purchased them from his parents, Stu and Helen Hart, before they passed away.

This same issue with Hart owning his matches has led to several complete episodes of Stampede Wrestling TV being pulled from the Network shortly after they were added in 2015. Since the removal of those episodes, WWE has only used matches from Stampede where Hart does not appear as the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on the usage of Hart's matches from then.

The following documentaries with Hart were removed:

* Bret Hart: The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be (2005)

* Hart & Soul: The Hart Family Anthology (2010)

* WWE's Top 50 Superstars (2010)

* Greatest Rivalries: Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (2011)

* Bret Hart: The Dungeon Collection (2013)

* The Most Powerful Families In Wrestling (2019)

Stay tuned for updates on the matter.