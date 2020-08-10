The Road to SummerSlam continues with tonight's taped WWE RAW episode on the USA Network.

Tonight's show will see Week 2 of the new RAW Underground concept with host Shane McMahon. There will also be a non-title match with Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. If Asuka wins, she gets to challenge Bayley's partner at SummerSlam - RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks. RAW will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Asuka faces Bayley with a SummerSlam title opportunity hanging in the balance

* Who will fight in Raw Underground next?

* Kevin Owens goes one-on-one against Randy Orton

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.