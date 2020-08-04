Monday's WWE RAW episode, featuring the debut of the RAW Underground concept that also closed the show, drew an average of 1.715 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week's 1.617 million viewers, which was the second-lowest viewership in the history of the show.

This week's RAW had a lot of social media buzz going into the show with rumors on the new concept featuring Shane McMahon's return, the announcement on a new stable debuting, and more. Other matches and segments advertised ahead of time were MVP vs. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews, a face-off with Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus Asuka looking for payback from RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.710 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.699 million), the second hour drew 1.824 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.688 million) and the final hour drew 1.610 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.463 million).

Last week's 1.463 million viewers for the third hour was the lowest third hour viewership in the history of RAW, next to the 1.504 million viewers that the July 13 episode drew.

RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, The Story, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, Cuomo Prime Time, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News at Night, and 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, for the fifth week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51. The top three were 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, the NBA on ESPN at 9:13pm, and Below Deck. 90 Day Fiance: Other Way topped the night on the Cable Top 150, for the seventh week in a row, with a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.919 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News once again topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.069 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Top 150 with a 0.36 rating in the key demo.

Based on overnight numbers, The Bachelor special on ABC drew an average of 2.012 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.716 million viewers on CBS, Titan Games drew 3.714 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 2.178 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 941,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode: 1.757 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 1 Episode: 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Backlash episode)

June 22 Episode: 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Edition)

June 29 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Extreme Rules episode)

July 27 Episode: 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 3 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode