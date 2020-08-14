As we've noted, WWE is expected to announce the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the location for the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 23. They're also looking at the venue for other upcoming events and TV tapings.

It was reported on Thursday, via PWInsider, that WWE was considering the use of virtual fans for SummerSlam, something FOX has done for recent MLB broadcasts. Now @Wrestlevotes reports that WWE has a much bigger interactive experience planned for the Amway Center.

It was noted that WWE is about to begin a "new long term residency" at the Amway Center, indicating they have signed a lease with the venue, which has been "officially" closed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This residency includes a new interactive experience that will see fans appear live on the show via LED boards. The interactive experience will be hosted by WWE Superstars and Legends.

The interactive experience will be shown in the arena with more than 2,500 square foot of LED boards.

WWE should be announcing details on the interactive experience soon as it was noted that applications for people to appear on screen will open next week.

Stay tuned for updates.