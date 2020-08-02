It looks like the superstars of WWE may be getting some new opportunities in the coming months.

WWE is reportedly planning another draft between RAW and SmackDown, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. There were originally 5 different dates being considered for the new draft, but it has now been narrowed down to 2 possible dates in October.

Meltzer also notes that up until last week, the draft was set to take place at some point this month. He says that it may end up being moved to September, but whenever the date may be, WWE intends to hold another draft in the coming months.

There's no word yet on if NXT stars will be included in any capacity in the upcoming draft. Last year, the Street Profits were called up to RAW as a part of the event.

The previous WWE draft took place one week after SmackDown debuted on FOX in October 2019. It continued on RAW the following week and included an opportunity to trade stars post-draft.

Notable stars that switched to the blue brand during the 2019 draft were "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, and current WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. On the red side, notable acquisitions included Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned for updates on the WWE draft.