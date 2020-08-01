According to F4wonline.com, WWE has reportedly signed former EVOLVE wrestler Anthony Greene. The news was first reported on Saturday Morning by SportsKeeda.

Anthony Greene started with EVOLVE in 2018. He wrestled Josh Briggs during EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary Celebration that aired on WWE Network.

One of Greene's last matches for EVOLVE was against Mansoor.

It was reported in July that WWE purchased EVOLVE Wrestling. The existing EVOLVE/WWN talent contracts were not for sale.

As we noted a few days ago, former EVOLVE wrestler Leon Ruff signed a WWE NXT deal.