Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Fun House to address The Fiend's attack on Alexa Bliss

* Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

* King Baron Corbin vs. Jeff Hardy

* The Miz and John Morrison bring back "The Dirt Sheet" with Sonya Deville as the special correspondent