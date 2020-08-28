Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- Tonight's live WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, who passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday.

- We go to a video package looking back at the WWE SummerSlam main event on Sunday, which saw Roman Reigns return after "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt won the WWE Universal Title from Braun Strowman.

- WWE Producer Adam Pearce is backstage with several security guards. He tells them to be extra alert tonight, if you see something say something. Pearce points to the office door behind him, showing that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is in the house tonight. Pearce sends security on their way. Pearce knocks and walks into Vince's office. Pearce tries to fist bump Vince but he's not interested. Vince says he seems a bit nervous, which is normal for people who come around him. Vince has a mission for Pearce tonight. He hypes the No Holds Barred Triple Threat at Payback and hands Pearce the contract for the match. He tells Pearce he needs their signatures on the paper before the night is over. He wants Pearce to start with The Fiend, and if he can't find him, try Bray Wyatt, possibly in the Firefly Fun House. Vince pulls one of his suits in a cover off a door, handing it to Pearce to get the job done. Pearce asks if he's serious. Vince tells Pearce to say hello to Huskus The Pig for him as Vince is apparently a big fan. Pearce leaves to head out on his mission.

- We're live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves. Virtual fans look on from their seats.

- We go right to the ring as new WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy comes out. We see how he won the title from AJ Styles last Friday night.