The Road to WWE SummerSlam will continue with tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

Tonight's show will feature the Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine the SmackDown Women's Title challenger for WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley at SummerSlam. There will also be a face-off between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's SmackDown:

* Big E vs. John Morrison

* Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

* Alexa Bliss sit-down interview to discuss her recent interactions with The Fiend

* Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine who will challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.