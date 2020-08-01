- The above video is the top 10 moments from the July 31 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. One of the moments from last night includes The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss.

- Mandy Rose hasn't been on social media yet today and Sonya Deville taunted her for it. On yesterday's episode of SmackDown, Sonya attacked Mandy and cut her hair.

She tweeted, "Mandy Rose silent on social media DAMN she must really be upset, no energy for self absorbed selfies, fashion nova gonna be PISSED!"

Below is her tweet as well as a clip from SmackDown:

Mandy Rose silent on social media DAMN she must really be upset, no energy for self abosorbed selfies, fashion nova gonna be PISSED! ???????????????????????? #NoHairMandy — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 1, 2020

- Randy Orton shared on Instagram that his oldest child graduated high school.

He also shared that his son wore a WWE title at the graduation ceremony.

Orton wrote, "This video was taken just befo'e my oldest's, @michaelkessler24 high school graduation ceremony. At the ceremony now. So proud of this kid! Hopefully he doesn't trip on that gown on his way up on stage, but let's just say @kim.orton01 and I have a friendly bet that SOMEONE will."

Below you can see his post: