RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits

We go to the ring and out first comes Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are out next - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Red cups of all sizes have fell from the rafters. We get a picture-in-picture vide of Ford and Dawkins talking about the poisoning of Ford. They are always up and they want the smoke.

Andrade starts off with Ford and takes control against the ropes. Ford turns it around and taunts Garza. Andrade goes to the second rope but Ford brings him down with a scissors. Andrade gets sent in. Garza runs in as does Dawkins and they take him out with a double team, sending both competitors to the floor now. Ford leaps out but Andrade and Garza catch him, driving him into the floor. Andrade works over Ford in the middle of the ring now.

Garza tags in and dropkicks Ford off the apron to the floor. Garza brings it back in for a 2 count. Garza grounds Ford now. Garza takes out Ford in the corner again and rips his pants off as Vega applauds and laughs. Andrade ends up with an armbar on the ropes as Ford yells out. Andrade grounds Ford in the middle of the ring, working on his hurt arm now. Garza comes back in with more corner offense for a 2 count while talking trash into the camera.

Garza turns Ford upside down in the corner and runs in with a knee. Andrade tags back in with a stomp while Ford is upside down. Ford kicks out at 2. More back and forth for a few minutes. The finish sees The Profits hit the double team on Garza, who tried to get a tag but couldn't as Andrade was checking on Vega after she got knocked off the apron.

Winners: The Street Profits

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. You can click here for our full coverage post.