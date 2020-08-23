SmackDown Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Bayley

We go right to the ring as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves. Asuka makes her way out first. Out next are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions - SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley with RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks. They pose on the ramp together as the pyro goes off. Bayley hits the ring and Banks waits at ringside. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

Asuka with some hard hitting offense early on. Asuka dropkicks Bayley. Asuka goes on and catches a kick but can't hit a suplex as Bayley resists. Asuka takes Bayley to the mat for a submission but Bayley gets her foot on the bottom rope. Asuka dominates and ends up sending Bayley to the floor with a Hip Attack. Asuka goes out and leaps from the steel ring steps with a big DDT on the floor. Banks is shocked.

Asuka brings it back in for a 2 count. Bayley turns it around and works Asuka over. Bayley with a suplex into a 2 count. Bayley keeps Asuka down and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Asuka takes strikes and comes back with kicks. Bayley with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex for a close 2 count. Banks can't believe it.

Asuka mounts some offense for a 2 count. Asuka with a big kick to the head out of nowhere but they're both down now. They get up and Asuka unloads. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner and a big knee to the face. Asuka with a German suplex now. Asuka waits and delivers another Hip Attack as Bayley gets back up.

They fight on the apron now. Bayley ends up driving Asuka knee-first into the apron. Asuka falls to the floor and Banks taunts her. Bayley brings it back in the ring and chop blocks the knee for a 2 count. Bayley with a leg submission now. Asuka looks to make a comeback but Bayley elbows her. Asuka charges and hits a Codebreaker for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Asuka climbs up but has to fight Bayley off. Asuka flies but Bayley catches her in mid-air, taking her down into a kneebar.

Asuka gets free but Bayley charges and hits a Sunset Bomb into the turnbuckles. Bayley goes to the top for the flying elbow but Asuka catches her with an armbar on the way down. Asuka stops the hold to kick a screaming Banks back into the barrier from the apron. Asuka and Bayley brawl on the floor now. Asuka brings it back in but has to kick Banks away again. Bayley rolls Asuka for 2. Asuka kicks her in the gut. Banks gets on the apron but Asuka charges and knocks her off when Bayley moves out of the way. Bayley takes advantage and rolls Asuka for the win.

Winner: Bayley

