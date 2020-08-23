RAW Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Back from a break and we go to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are out first - RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. We see what happened earlier with Bayley retaining over Asuka. Asuka is out next and they taunt her over her knee injury. We get formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and Banks immediately starts working on the knee, taking Asuka down. They tangle some but Asuka gets the upperhand. Asuka with a big forearm. Banks goes out to regroup but Asuka stays on her. The referee counts as Banks kicks Asuka in the face. Asuka ends up taking Banks to the floor with a kneebar. The referee counts and they bring it back in. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner. Asuka with a kick to the back for a 2 count. Asuka rolls right into an armbar now. Banks breaks it and stomps on her.

Banks ends up hitting a huge powerbomb from the apron to the floor. The referee counts as Bayley yells at Asuka. Asuka makes it back in the ring just before the 10 count. Banks stays on top of her but can't put her away. Banks keeps control and hits a running boot to the face in the corner. Asuka still kicks out at 2.

Banks works Asuka over in the corner now. Asuka counters a move out of the corner and drives Banks face-first into the mat. Asuka goes right into a leg submission as Banks yells out. They tangle in the corner now and Asuka hits a big DDT from up top. Banks rolls to the floor to avoid the pin and Bayley checks on her as the referee counts. Asuka follows and launches her into the barrier, then sends her into the LED board on the ring. Asuka brings it back in and goes to the top. Asuka shakes off the knee pain and hits a missile dropkick for a close 2 count.

Banks counters a big shot and delivers knees to the face but Asuka kicks out. Banks ends up missing a Frogsplash. Bayley talks Banks up but Asuka goes on and gets the Asuka Lock. They tangle some more and Asuka gets dropped into a pin for 2. Banks goes right into the Bank Statement. They tangle some more on the mat with counters and submissions. Bayley gets on the apron but Asuka misses a Hip Attack on both of them. This chaos leads to Asuka getting the Asuka Lock on Banks. Banks goes for the rope but Asuka pulls her back. Banks taps out.

Winner and New RAW Champion: Asuka

