- Above is the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show video from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. The pre-show panel features host Charly Caruso with Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Tonight's pre-show will feature WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews defending against MVP.

- Randy Orton took to Twitter this afternoon to hype his SummerSlam match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, warning him to watch for the RKO later tonight.

"WrestleMania moments are nice to reminisce about but #SummerSlam is my show. I have an #RKO for every claymore you try. And the best part? #YoullNeverSeeItComing," Orton wrote.

- Asuka is pulling double duty tonight at SummerSlam as she goes up against the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in singles matches. First she will challenge Bayley for her SmackDown Women's Title, then she will challenge Sasha Banks for her RAW Women's Title. WWE posted the following "Tale of the Tapes" for tonight: