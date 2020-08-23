WWE United States Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews as Mike Rome does the introductions. Tom Phillips is on commentary with Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. The Hurt Business is out next - MVP with Bobby Lashley and WWE 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin. MVP heads to the ring as his partners return to the back.

Fans look on from the LED boards as they go at it. MVP goes right into a knee bar but Crews gets the bottom rope. Crews with more offense until MVP goes to the floor for a breather. MVP brings it back in and they go to the corner. MVP with a cheap shot while the referee is in between them. MVP comes back with a big dropkick, then keeps MVP down. More back and forth now. MVP dumps Crews over the top to the floor and he hits part of his face on the steel ring steps.

MVP slams Crews face-first into the announce table and brings it back in. MVP gets hung up in the corner and Crews drops him. Crews goes to the top but MVP crotches him. MVP climbs up with a superplex and a 2 count. Crews comes back and clotheslines MVP to the floor, then runs the ropes and leaps out, taking him back down. The referee counts now.

They both make it back in at the 9 count. Crews unloads in the corner and hits a splash. Crews drops MVP again and hits the standing moonsault for a close 2 count. They tangle and Crews blocks the Playmaker. Crews comes right back and hits the sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

This is from our live coverage of WWE SummerSlam. You can click here for our full coverage post.