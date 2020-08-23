WWE Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. They air a picture-in-picture video from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who hopes Orton eats a Claymore Kick tonight. Orton paces the ring as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre makes his way out next. Drew poses in the ring with the title as pyro goes off in The ThunderDome. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

Orton stalls some early on but Drew chases him back in and gets stomped. Drew blocks an early RKO attempt, and another. Drew retreats to the floor to regroup, showing some frustration. Drew comes back in and ends up unloading in the corner with big strikes. Orton dodges a running big boot but Drew blocks the RKO once again. Orton sends Drew shoulder-first into the ring post and he falls out to the floor. Orton follows to the floor and sends Drew shoulder-first into the barrier. Orton sends Drew face-first into the announce table, then the ring post, and the table again as the referee counts.

Orton takes the top off the announce table and slams Drew onto it. Orton keeps control and hits a big suplex, bringing Drew from the announce table to the floor. Orton brings it back in for a 2 count. Orton manhandles Drew some and grounds him in the middle of the ring now.

Orton slams Drew again and starts stomping like he usually does. Drew looks to turn it around but Orton gets his boot up in the corner. Drew blocks the big boot and delivers a knee breaker in the corner. Drew gets his knee kicked out now. More back and forth now. Drew applies a Figure Four submission in the middle of the ring. Drew rolls over and over to increase the pressure but Orton hangs on. Orton gets the referee's attention interrupted, so he can deliver a cheap shot thumb to the eye of McIntyre to break the hold.

Drew drops Orton with a big chop to the chest. Drew's eye is in pretty bad shape. They fight from their knees to their feet now, trading big shots. Drew unloads on their feet. Drew blocks the RKO and delivers a few clotheslines. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly, and another big throw to launch Orton across the ring. Drew with more offense and a kip up for a pop. Drew takes Orton to the top and chops him. Drew climbs up for a superplex. Orton crotches him and delivers headbutts, turning Drew upside down in a Tree of Woe.

Drew pulls himself back up and tosses Orton to the mat. Orton kicks out at 2. Drew tangles some but finally hits the Futureshock DDT. Orton still kicks out at 2. Orton has blood on his forehead now. Drew scoops Orton on his shoulders but he fights free. Drew drops Orton from the apron with a right hand. Drew goes to the top but misses on the way down. Orton with the powerslam for a 2 count. Orton hobbles over for the draping DDT but it's blocked. Drew with a big Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew makes them tumble to the floor now.

They come back at the 7 count and Orton hits the second rope draping DDT. Orton readies for the RKO now to boos. Orton gets up instead and stands over Drew. Orton backs up and readies for the punt kick. Orton goes for the punt but Drew turns that into a big powerbomb. Drew is fired up now as he goes to the corner and waits for Orton to get back up. Drew misses the Claymore as Orton ducks. Drew dodges the RKO but comes right back and ends up ducking another RKO, then back-sliding Orton for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

