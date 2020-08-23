No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE: Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose

We go back to the ring and out first comes Sonya Deville as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Mandy Rose is out next.

They meet in the middle of the ring and Deville wants no part of an olive branch. Rose comes back with a big kick and Deville slams her. They fight and end up on the floor. Rose counters and sends Deville into the barrier, then the ring steps. More brawling on the floor. Rose brings it to the ramp and hits a suplex on the steel. Rose sends Deville into the ring post, and again. Rose talks some trash and rocks Deville with a right hand at ringside.

Rose sends Deville into the barrier now. Rose stands on the announce table and yells at Deville to bring it. Rose with a flying clothesline from the top of the table. Rose mounts Deville with right hands at ringside. Rose brings a table from under the chair now.

Rose is really struggling with getting the table standing now but finally gets it. She walks over but Deville hits her in the gut with a steel chair. Deville sends Rose face-first into the announce table several times. Deville rolls Rose back in the ring for a 2 count. Deville with kicks to the chest now, keeping Rose down in the middle of the ring. Deville with a sliding knee for a 2 count.

Rose tries to mount some offense but Deville gets the standing Dragon sleeper applied. Deville takes Rose to the mat and tightens the hold. Deville is forced to break her triangle after a few minutes. Deville talks some trash and keeps Rose down. Rose fights up with a big slap to the face. Deville stops her with a knee to the gut. They go on and Rose drops Deville with a knee for a 2 count. Rose ends up slamming Deville's face into the announce table several times. Rose puts Deville on a table at ringside but she rolls off when Rose goes back in the ring.

Rose slides a chair at Deville's face across the table, twice, but they miss. They go at it in front of the announcers now. Deville and Rose collide as Deville hits a jumping kick to the gut. They bring it back in and tangle in the middle of the ring. Rose with two knee strikes. A third running knee puts Deville back down. Rose with the big Facebuster in the middle of the ring. Rose yells at Deville to get back up. Rose with another knee to the face for the pin to win.

Winner: Mandy Rose

