Falls Count Anywhere Match for the WWE Universal Title: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

We go back to the ring and the unique entrance of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt begins. The Fiend hits the ring and waits in the corner. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

The bell rings and Strowman charges, backing Fiend into the corner and putting him down. Fiend just laughs as Strowman backs off. Fiend attacks and beats on Strowman. Fiend ducks a swing and nails the Uranage. Fiend tries to snap Strowman's neck, and again. Strowman goes out and Fiend stalks him, clubbing him. Fiend laughs some more as he goes under the ring and bring a toolbox out. Strowman turns around and Fiend decks him with it. Fiend hits him with it again and laughs. Fiend tosses the toolbox and it pops open. Fiend takes the top off the announce table but Strowman fights him off.

Strowman headbutts Fiend. Strowman charges and plows Fiend right through the barrier into the timekeeper's area. Strowman is right up. Strowman clears some of the announce table but turns around to Fiend on his feet. They brawl. Strowman chokeslams Fiend into the edge of the announce table. It buckles. Fiend goes down in pain and the referee checks on him. Fiend is right back up but Strowman stays on him. Strowman grabs half of the steel ring steps and drives them into Fiend's head, sending him down. Strowman stands over Fiend and stares at him.

Strowman brings it back into the ring and charges with a big splash in the corner. Strowman scoops Fiend for a powerslam but Fiend kicks out. Strowman can't believe it. Fiend rolls to the floor and Strowman follows. Strowman sends Fiend into the barrier. Strowman shoves Fiend up the ramp and kicks him. Strowman sends Fiend into the big LED screen on the stage. Strowman kicks Fiend around and taunts him.

Strowman takes Fiend back into the Gorilla Position now. Fiend turns it around and sends him into a wall and chairs, and then another wall. Fiend drops Strowman in Gorilla with a Sister Abigail but Strowman kicks out at 2. Fiend gouges at Strowman's eyes while he's down now. Fiend brings Strowman back out to the stage and drives him into the LED screen. Fiend slithers over to Strowman, who has a cut on top of his head now. Fiend continues to beat Strowman around the stage. Fiend brings Strowman back to the ringside area and keeps control. Fiend rocks Strowman in the mouth and applies the Mandible Claw but Strowman resists. They get to their feet and Strowman shoves Fiend back into the apron to break the Mandible.

Strowman with a huge clubbing forearm to the chest, dropping Fiend at ringside for a 2 count. Strowman brings it back in the ring and goes for a second powerslam but stalls some. Strowman hits it in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Strowman pounds on Strowman while he's down now, screaming in his face. Strowman goes back out to the open toolbox and grabs a box cutter. Strowman brings the box cutter back into the ring. Strowman starts slicing the mat up, pulling foam away and exposing the wood.

Fiend gets up and drives Strowman onto the wood with a Uranage, then a Sister Abigail. Fiend with another Sister Abigail on the exposed wood. Fiend covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

