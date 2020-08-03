The WWE SummerSlam opponent for WWE Women's Tag Team & RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks could be confirmed on next Monday's RAW.

WWE has announced that Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a non-title match for next Monday night. Per the stipulation announced by Banks on tonight's RAW, Asuka will earn a RAW Women's Title shot at SummerSlam if she can defeat Bayley next week.

Tonight's RAW saw Shayna Baszler fight Banks to a No Contest in a non-title match. After the match, Baszler confronted Asuka and said she will be cheering her on at SummerSlam, so Baszler can then dismember Asuka while taking the RAW Women's Title from her.

WWE has also announced Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens for next Monday's RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is expected to be in Orton's corner after having words with Owens this week.

