WWE has announced a new line-up of programming for SummerSlam Weekend, to promote the WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" and WWE SummerSlam events.

The programming will begin Saturday with The Best NXT Takeover Title Matches at 10am on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The UpUpDownDown 2020 Super SlamSummer Spectacular Turbo 2020 competition will then air at 10:30am ET with Tyler Breeze defending his UUDD Title against Samoa Joe.

Saturday's programming will then continue as Triple H goes live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to give an exclusive preview of the "Takeover: XXX" event at 2pm ET. NXT Champion Santos Escobar will host a live Twitter Q&A on Saturday afternoon at 1pm ET under the "#AskEscobar" hashtag. The NXT "Takeover: XXX" Pre-Show will begin at 6:30pm ET and the main card will begin at 7pm ET.

SummerSlam Sunday will begin with a special edition of The Bump at 10:30am ET on the WWE Network, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram and Twitter. Guests include The Hurt Business, Mandy Rose, Zelian Vega, Andrade, Angel Garza, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. A Best Of SummerSlam live stream will then air at 12pm ET on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. WWE Español will also air a SummerSlam preview at 3:15pm ET on the same social media channels.

The SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show begins at 5pm ET on the WWE Network, and the main card will begin at 7pm ET. A WWE Watch Along livestream will also begin at 7pm with WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Elias, Jinder Mahal, "The Hurricane" Shane Helms, The Singh Brothers, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Malcolm Bivens, Matt Riddle, Xavier Woods, and Renee Young.

Stay tuned to the site all weekend for the latest news, notes, results, photos and videos from SummerSlam Weekend.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the SummerSlam Weekend line-up: