- Above is The Best of SummerSlam livestream featuring The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Bret Hart, Roman Reigns, and others. The stream beings at 12 pm ET. Tonight's SummerSlam Kickoff starts at 6 pm ET with the main card beginning at 7 pm ET.

- Registration to be a virtual fan in the WWE Thunderdome for tomorrow's RAW has reached capacity. It took about an hour and a half for fans to fill up the allotted spots for the show. WWE will begin a new registration for this Friday's SmackDown later in the week.

#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday.



Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/KgntqdKqDx — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020

- In the video below for WWE Japan, Asuka hyped up her two title matches on tonight's PPV. Asuka will first challenge WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for her title, and then get a crack at WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

"Listen, listen, listen to me, you all!" Asuka exclaimed. "I am going to have two title matches at SummerSlam! I am going for RAW and SmackDown Championships. Sasha, you are going to regret this! Bayley, I am going to slam you down! Guys, I am going to be a double champion. So promise to cheer for me! No one is ready for Asuka."