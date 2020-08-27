- As seen in the video above, new WWE NXT North American Champion Damian Priest received his custom title plates before last night's NXT episode. Priest won the 5-Man Ladder Match at "Takeover: XXX" this past Saturday night to capture the vacant title.
Priest apparently began a new feud with Timothy Thatcher on last night's show, but also has potential challengers coming up in Bronson Reed and Austin Theory.
- As seen in the tweet below, WWE ThunderDome registration for virtual seating at Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view quickly reached capacity today. Seating for Monday's RAW will be opened this coming Saturday.
#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWEPayback this Sunday.— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Saturday! https://t.co/wlQglwM1jl