WWE conducted a sneak peak of the Thunderdome on Thursday evening. The sneak peak was by invite only.

The sneak peak started an hour late. A Flo-Rida "Welcome to My House" video showing various WWE stars on talk shows and mingling with celebrities was shown on a loop.

Two production assistants came out first. A male production assistant came out to AJ Styles' entrance while a female PA was out to Sheamus'.

People were told to logoff and log back in for the first match.

The first match featured Jake Atlas, who came out to Braun Strowman's theme, defeating Tehuti Miles, who was out to Gran Metalik's entrance.

The WWE Thunderdome is a new state-of-the-art viewing experience that will be used for upcoming RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It allows fans to appear virtually in the arena via live video on LED boards. It will officially debut on this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

You can check out photos from the sneak peak below:

For those who attended the #Thunderdome sneak peak, what were your thoughts on how that first match looked? pic.twitter.com/j0cvUqtgh3 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 20, 2020