Ten episodes of the classic WWE Superstars show went live on the WWE Network yesterday.

A new episode of The R-Truth Game Show was added to the Network today. R-Truth's contestants for the fifth episode of the show are Big E and WWE Women's Tag Team & RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks. The episode is available now on the on demand section, and will air on the live feed at 8pm ET tonight.

WWE also added a new "Best Of" special to the on demand section today at noon ET. "The Best of SummerSlam" features a look back at top moments from the biggest show of the summer.

The third episode of the new WWE Timeline series will go live on Wednesday at 10am ET. It will then air on the live feed at 10pm ET. The episode, titled "The Face That Runs The Place," will look back at the feud between John Cena and current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles.

A new episode of WWE Untold will premiere this Saturday at 10am ET on the Network. It will then replay on the live feed immediately after the WWE NXT "Takeover: XXX" event goes off the air. The episode will look back at the "Takeover: Brooklyn" between Banks and her current partner, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. That match saw Bayley capture the NXT Women's Title from Banks.

Finally, a new WWE 24 documentary will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on demand. It will then replay on the live stream after SummerSlam goes off the air. The "WWE 24: The Show Must Go On" special will look back at WrestleMania 36 and how it was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE has also confirmed the Takeover and SummerSlam pre-shows for this weekend. The "Takeover: XXX" Pre-Show will air at 6:30pm ET on Saturday. The "Takeover: XXX" main card will begin at 7pm ET. The SummerSlam Kickoff will begin at 5pm ET and the main card will begin at 7pm ET.

The WWE Superstars episodes are now available for the free version of the WWE Network, but the other additions for this week will be, including RAW Talk.

Below is a preview for this week's R-Truth Game Show episode:

