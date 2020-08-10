Tonight's WWE RAW episode on the USA Network opened up with a graphic in memory of WWE Legend Kamala (James Harris).

WWE is also paying tribute to The Ugandan Giant with a new content carousel on the WWE Network front page. The carousel features several videos from Kamala's career, including footage from WWE, WCW, World Class Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling.

Kamala passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday after going into cardiac arrest. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 this past Wednesday, and was hospitalized that night, according to ESPN's Jason King, who spoke with Kamala's wife. The WWE Legend likely contracted the coronavirus from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. While Kamala went into cardiac arrest and passed away Sunday afternoon, he reportedly seemed fine and in good spirits as recent as Sunday morning.

WWE has also released several video clips from Kamala's career, including his in-ring debut and a WWE Title match with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. You can see those clips above and below, and the RAW graphic below: