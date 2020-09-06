Former WWE talent Sage Beckett has claimed that after she already lost 130 lbs, WWE would make her do weekly weigh-ins.

According to Beckett, WWE wanted her to lose even more weight so she would be "marketable." She shared her story while replying to former WWE star Maria Kanellis on Twitter.

The 2017 Mae Young Classic Competitor tweeted, "Or hire you during the "Evolution" AFTER you've already lost 130#s over the last 2yrs, then do weekly weigh-ins w/ you b/c you need to lose MORE weight, to be marketable, & release you ON International Women's Day"

Sage later replied to a fan who said they were upset when WWE released her. She said it wasn't just about her and her time in WWE was easier compared to others.

Her full reply was the following, "Thank you. This isn't just about me. This is how they treat their "talent". And what I went through is a walk in the park compared to others..."

Sage Beckett was signed by WWE in January 2017. She competed in the first Mae Young Classic Competition, losing to WWE star Bianca Belair in the first round. She was later released in March 2018.

Sage also wrestled in Impact Wrestling under the ring name Rosie Lottalove. She was trained by WWE Hall of Famers D-Von Dudley and Bubba Ray Dudley.

