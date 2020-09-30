Adam Cole is set to become a top babyface on the WWE NXT brand.

Tonight's NXT episode saw Cole defeat Austin Theory in singles action. PWInsider report that this was the beginning of Cole being shifted into a babyface role for the NXT brand. WWE began slowly teasing Cole's babyface turn shortly after his loss to Finn Balor for the vacant NXT Title at Super Tuesday II on September 9. This was Cole's first match since that loss to Balor.

The current plan is for Kyle O'Reilly to also shift into a full-fledged babyface role for the NXT brand. O'Reilly is set to challenge Balor for the NXT Title at "Takeover: 31" on Sunday.

Tonight's show also featured multiple instances where Cole praised O'Reilly and predicted a title win for him at Takeover, adding that O'Reilly will shock the world against Balor. O'Reilly also gave some praise to Cole during his sit-down face-off with Balor, which was moderated by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The rest of The Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, are not currently planned for the babyface turn with O'Reilly and Cole. Strong and Fish are set to face Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, likely next week or the week after, in a match to determine new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango.

It looks like The Undisputed Era will be splitting up, but it will be interesting to see how WWE moves forward with the group. The group has dominated the NXT brand since debuting in August 2017.

Stay tuned for updates on The Undisputed Era.