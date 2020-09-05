

AEW's second annual ALL OUT PPV takes place tonight at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL at 8pm ET (The Buy-In starts at 7pm ET but Red Carpet events start at 5pm ET). The event streams on B/R Live for $49.99, traditional PPV, and FITE (for fans outside of North America). The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Sears Centre in IL in a nod to the first All Out & All in - the event that helped bring The Elite and company to Tony Khan's attention. There are nine matches on this incredibly diverse card including the Casino Battle Royale, A Broken Rules Match (Last Man Standing/Loser Leaves Town), A Mimosa Mayhem Match, & the cinematic "Tooth & Nail Match" has been moved from "Buy-In" Preshow to the main card.

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher is banned.



With his "State Of The Industry Address", MJF leveraged his status as the only other member of the AEW roster without a pinfall or submission loss in singles competition and made an argument that AEW Champion Jon Moxley is the "old guard" that needs to be replaced by a new champion: MJF. MJF's campaign team, lawyer, and Wardlow have supported MJF throughout his campaign against Jon Moxley. MJF has attacked Moxley at every opportunity and gotten so violent that he smeared Moxley's blood all over his own face and clothes as a trophy.



This match will not be the wrestling match we saw from MJF & Jungle Boy at Double Or Nothing. This will be a fight. MJF has gotten Moxley's finishing move banned, but Jon Moxley has continued to find ways to win against every single man in his path. MJF may think he's the future, but Moxley is only 34 years old and he's not going anywhere anytime soon after just being named the #1 wrestler in the PWI 500. MJF will take his first loss at All Out.

WINNER

Jon Moxley via pinfall







AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa worked a technically sound catch-style match with some power moves peppered in to gain a victory over Serena Deeb in her AEW Dynamite debut this past Wednesday. Her match with Shida will be hard-hitting and open the eyes of AEW fans who are used to seeing a women's division that isn't as populated with physical powerhouses. Although Thunder Rosa made quite the impression in her debut, Shida looks dominant right now.

WINNER

Shida via pinfall







AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR

After losing the first-ever match for the AEW Championship one year ago, Hangman Page asked to leave the Elite but The Young Bucks & Kenny insisted that Page will always be a member. Page started to tag with Kenny and the two became tag team champions - locking Page into a situation he was already uncomfortable with. Page started to drink and his drinking has gotten so bad that it's now part of his identity. Page and Omega defeated everyone in their path, including The Young Bucks in what may have been the greatest tag team match in wrestling history. Hangman has stuck with his teammates in the Elite, but they continually ignore his feelings and statements and it boiled to a head when FTR showed up. FTR has been chirping back and forth with The Young Bucks for years on Twitter before their arrival in AEW. FTR was friendly with everyone at first, but focussed their attention on Page. They arrived with beer and listened to Adam Page in a way that The Elite hadn't in a year. FTR convince Page that he didn't want to wrestle The Young Bucks leading to Page stopping the Bucks from becoming #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships and FTR taking their place. The Young Bucks and Kenny both told Hangman that he's out of The Elite. FTR mocked Hangman at the end of all of this, leaving Page all alone.

This match has potential to top Omega/Page vs. The Young Bucks. FTR is healthy, creatively refreshed, and ready to take over AEW's tag team division. FTR's presence in WWE and NXT elevated their tag divisions and FTR will now make an already elite tag division a legendary one. We're in a renaissance of tag team wrestling. Kick back, watch this match, and enjoy it because you'll be seeing two amazing teams raise the bar for tag team wrestling once again. Hangman & Kenny have done so much for a division that nobody expected them to even be in, but a return to singles competition for both men will refresh both the singles and tag divisions in AEW.

WINNERS

FTR via pinfall







MIMOSA MAYHEM MATCH

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Match can be won by pinfall, submission, or throwing the opponent into a tank of mimosa.

Chris Jericho is determined to make Orange Cassidy a star and he's spent the entire summer working to this match. Orange Cassidy's reputation is well-known to indie wrestling fans around the United States, but Chris Jericho is a global superstar. Experience against Jericho is invaluable to any wrestler, even one as dialed-in to his persona as Orange Cassidy. Jericho has gone on record multiple times saying that the build to a match can be more fun than the match itself and that has been the case so far for the two matches between Le Champion and Freshly Squeezed. The two just haven't quite found the same in-ring chemistry and smoothness that they had in their debate hosted by Eric Bischoff. Chris Jericho is a perfectionist and a professional who will ensure that this match is the most memorable of the three. It's most certainly not going to be a technical classic, but it's definitely going to provide some of the biggest laughs and fun of the night. Somehow, some way, Jericho will end up in that tank of mimosa.

WINNER

Orange Cassidy via Tank of Mimosa







21-MAN CASINO BATTLE ROYALE

Darby Allin, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Eddie Kingston, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, the Butcher, the Blade, Shawn Spears, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Chuck Taylor, Trent, and four TBA.

Winner receives a future AEW World Championship Match.

Who doesn't love a good battle royale? Pentagon & Fenix make the most sense out of the names here as possible matchups for Jon Moxley but the winner will most likely be one of the four TBA participants in the match. Rusev's been sitting at home, wouldn't it be great to see Miro on AEW? PAC also might finally be able to make the trip across the pond to face his former opponent, Moxley. If neither of the Lucha Bros win, let's go with Miro vs. Moxley.

WINNER

Miro (formerly known as Rusev in WWE)







BROKEN RULES MATCH

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

If Hardy loses, he leaves AEW.

Over this week's media call, Tony Khan explained that this match will function somewhat as a last man standing match. Otherwise Broken Rules likely implies all of the powers/characters in the Hardy universe will be at Matt Hardy's disposal in this match. Hardy has one victory over Guevara but Guevara got his win back in a brutal tables match. The violence between these two has lasted the whole summer and it should come to an end here with Matt Hardy continuing The Inner Circle's night of losing. Expect big and dangerous spots in this match and hope for each man's safety.

WINNER

Matt Hardy







Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky

The Dark Order has been absolutely hilarious on Being The Elite, but their likeability hasn't quite transferred over to Dynamite. We need to see more between this group to get invested in their relationships and this combination might finally be the one to nail it down. Since putting on a classic with Cody, Dustin has been languishing in The Natural Nightmares. Matt Cardona just jumped over from WWE and looks absolutely amazing and Scorpio Sky keeps getting hyped as a future world champion. If we're going to take Cardona & Sky seriously, we need to see them pick up a victory over The Dark Order here. The Dark Order interfered a bunch in Colt Cabana's match on last night's AEW Dark, trying to get Colt to wrestle more like a heel. After initially protesting, Cabana acquiesced and got the victory using a new finishing move: a discus lariat. Colt Cabana's confusion over whether or not he's been sucked into a cult could be the key to victory for The Nightmare Family.

WINNERS

Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, & The Natural Nightmares via pinfall







Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)

The Young Bucks find themselves at another All Out not competing for the AEW Team Championships. The Bucks and Jurassic Express work so well together and under any circumstances this will be a great match-up but one has to wonder if the Young Bucks are getting frustrated or will they refocus? The Bucks and FTR seem like they are on a collision course and the AEW Tag Team Championships should be in that mix. For that to happen, the Bucks have got to focus up and defeat the Jurassic Express. Jurassic Express needs to continue to work on their game if they're going to compete against a division with the Lucha Bros, Young Bucks, & FTR. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy both need to find some extra aggression or more potent offense to take down the increasingly difficult competition in AEW's tag division.

WINNERS

The Young Bucks via pinfall







TOOTH AND NAIL MATCH (THE BUY IN)

Big Swole vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Britt Baker has managed turn her knee injury into entertaining television by wheeling out each week on Dynamite to harass Tony Schiavone and the AEW Women's Division. Big Swole had enough of Britt's taunting and tried to throw her in a dumpster. Baker got Swole banned from Dynamite for her attack until Swole won a 3-on-1 handicap match to earn the right to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Swole picked a "Tooth and Nail Match" which Tony Khan revealed would be a cinematic-style match to work around Baker's injury. If Baker needs more time to heel, Swole could logically pick up the win here. However, it is clear that Britt Baker is in a groove with her persona after having a rocky beginning in AEW. Baker is the top heel in the Women's Division and should be the #1 Contender for the AEW Women's Championship after picking up a victory here.

WINNER

Britt Baker via the Lockjaw

The Buy In

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

These two teams last met at House Of Glory's All Or Nothing in 2016. Both teams have been excellent in their matches on AEW Dark and have proven that they are two of the most athletic teams in AEW's tag division. Silver & Reynolds have made some pretty funny henchmen characters for themselves on Being The Elite - it would be great to see some of that work its way into their matches. Private Party could also use a new wrinkle or emotional hook to draw fans even more into their matches. Private Party is looking to get their momentum back after taking a loss to FTR on Dynamite. They'll find a way to win against The Dark Order.

WINNERS

Private Party via pinfall

