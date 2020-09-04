AEW All Out takes place tomorrow from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET for The Buy In. The main card gets going at 8:00 pm ET.
The event streams on B/R Live for $49.99, traditional PPV, and FITE (for fans outside of North America).
Below is the full card:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher is banned.
AEW Women's World Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR
Mimosa Mayhem Match
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
Match can be won by pinfall, submission, or throwing the opponent into a tank of mimosa.
21-Man Casino Battle Royale
Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, The Blade, The Butcher, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr., Shawn Spears, Billy, Austin Gunn, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Chuck Taylor, Trent, TBA
Winner receives future AEW World Championship Match.
Broken Rules Match
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
If Hardy loses, he leaves AEW.
Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Grayson) vs. The Natural Nightmares, Matt Cardona, and Scorpio Sky
Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy)
Tooth and Nail Match (The Buy In)
Big Swole vs. Britt Baker