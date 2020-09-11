AEW has announced that several events have been re-scheduled for 2021. These are shows that were originally scheduled fro this year, but changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dynamite show scheduled for October 7 in St. Louis is now scheduled for June 23, 2021 at the same venue. The Dynamite show scheduled for October 28 in Milwaukee is now scheduled for July 14. The Dynamite show scheduled for November 4 in Houston will now take place on June 30, and the Dynamite taping scheduled for November 11 in Rochester is now scheduled for June 16.

Stay tuned for more on the AEW schedule. Below is their announcement on the Dynamite dates with full details:

AEW Dynamite Events Rescheduled ST. LOUIS:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo., on October 7 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the St. Louis show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 23, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. MILWAUKEE:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at the UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wis., on October 28 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Milwaukee show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on July 14, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. Please email [email protected] or call 414-908-6035 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT on Monday through Friday for information on requesting your refund. HOUSTON:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at the University of Houston's Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, on November 4 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Houston show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 30, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. ROCHESTER:

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y., on November 11 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on June 16, 2021, or can receive a refund via the point of purchase. As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.