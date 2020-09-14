AEW has announced their new "Dynamite Seven" Season Pass for upcoming events.

The pass is good for a total of 7 upcoming AEW Dynamite TV tapings at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, in September, October and November, beginning with the September 23 event. The pass runs $175 plus additional fees.

Fans can order the passes by contacting [email protected] or by calling 904-633-2000. As seen in the advertisement below, the outdoor seats will be physically distanced and in compliance with local regulations and CDC guidelines for COVID-19.