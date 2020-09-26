AEW announced this Tuesday's episode of Dark (7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel) will feature nine matches. Below is the full lineup:

* Best Friends vs. M'Badu and Bshp King

* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet

* Shawn Dean and Cezar Bononi vs. Billy and Austin Gunn

* Alex Gracia vs. Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian)

* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Dark Order (5 and 10)

* Natural Nightmares (with Brandi Rhodes) vs. Dark Order (John "4" Silver and Colt Cabana)

* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Rache Chanel

* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther)

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Ray Rosas and Ryzin