AEW announced this Tuesday's episode of Dark (7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel) will feature nine matches. Below is the full lineup:
* Best Friends vs. M'Badu and Bshp King
* Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet
* Shawn Dean and Cezar Bononi vs. Billy and Austin Gunn
* Alex Gracia vs. Penelope Ford (with Kip Sabian)
* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Dark Order (5 and 10)
* Natural Nightmares (with Brandi Rhodes) vs. Dark Order (John "4" Silver and Colt Cabana)
* Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) vs. Rache Chanel
* Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther)
* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) vs. Ray Rosas and Ryzin
We have NINE stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 26, 2020
