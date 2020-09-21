AEW has announced that Serena Deeb has officially joined the company.

Deeb made her AEW debut earlier this month, losing to NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa on Dynamite. She will return to the ring on AEW Dark tomorrow night, going up against KiLynn King.

Deeb, a veteran in the business, began working as a WWE Performance Center Coach back in February 2018. She was released back in mid-April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

Stay tuned for updates on Deeb. You can see AEW's announcement below: